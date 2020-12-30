YELLVILLE — Out of state visitors were handed losses on Tuesday in Marion County.
Bakersfield, Mo. visited the Panthers and Lady Panthers for a showdown on the hardwood.
In the end, the home team gathered a pair of wins.
The senior boys contest ended the night with Yellville-Summit taking a 60-47 win.
The Lady Panthers came on strong in the fourth period to ace a 42-34 win.
Senior Boys
An early lead continued to grow as the clock continued to tick and Yellville-Summit finished with a 60-47 win over the Lions.
Cody Sutterfield had the hot hand early and poured out seven points in the first frame to lead the Panthers to a 15-11 lead entering the second frame.
Ben Cantrall hit three shots along with a pair of free throws and Yellville-Summit took a 26-20 lead into the locker room at halftime.
The third period was explosion of 20 points for the Panthers. David Derosier shot for 11 points along with five by Briten Roberts and a bucket by both Holiday Derosier and Sutterfield.
Yellville-Summit began the final period with a 46-36 edge.
David Derosier hit a pair of shots from behind the arc in the fourth as five Panthers scored during the last frame to finish with the win.
David Derosier scored 21 points to lead the winning team. Cantrall and Sutterfield each tallied 11 points. Roberts. And Holiday Derosier scored seven apiece, Wyatt Wallace three and Dawson Dillard one.
Senior Girls
Yellville-Summit put the game away in the fourth period and established the first win of the night over Bakersfield, Mo., 42-34.
Avery Dearmore scored seven of the team’s nine points in the first period. Kambree Gibson hit a basket in the early frame and Yellville-Summit had a 9-2 lead after the first period.
Kiara Doshier and Jacy Riddle each tallied four points in the second frame while Gibson added another score for 10 Lady Panther points before halftime.
The Lady Lions narrowed the margin and the Lady Panthers led at halftime, 19-14.
Bakersfield, Mo. outscored Yellville-Summit by a 14-10 difference in the third period and it was a one-point game entering the final 8 minutes, 29-28.
Gibson put 10 points on the board in the last quarter along with three points from Riddle and the Lady Panthers held the Lady Lions to six points to finish with the win.
Gibson scored 19 points in the win for Yellville-Summit. Dearmore scored nine points, Riddle seven, Doshier four and Jacey Davenport three.
