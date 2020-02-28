Regional basketball tournaments have been going strong.
Having seen parts of 12 games so far, it is always interesting to see the web and flow of a contest as it transpires.
Jasper’s contest with The Future School of Fort Smith was an example of something that I really haven’t seen in a basketball contest.
The Pirates won the contest, but it turned out to be a struggle in the final two minutes.
Jasper scored the first basket of the fourth quarter to take a 21-point lead. Then the squad held on for dear life in the final two minutes of the contest.
Future School hit a trey with 2:28 left to cut the Jasper lead to 11 points.
Then it was 3-pointer after 3-pointer after 3-pointer.
Eight foot makes a difference. The reduced eight foot of the Alpena court played into the hands of the Rockets.
The Rockets hit five 3-pointers in a row and was fouled on the sixth 3-point attempt. After the first 3-pointer at the 2:28 mark. The next one came with 1:22 left in the game. In the next 38 seconds they added four more.
I remember looking at the Alpena scorekeepers area and seeing that the Future School had five timeouts left early in the fourth period. They could have used a couple of those earlier when Kingston was giving them a clinic on how to play.
But they didn’t use those suckers until the last 90 seconds of the game.
The strategy was not hard to figure out during that stretch. It was make the 3-pointer. Call timeout to stop the clock. Then foul whatever Jasper player had the basketball after the inbounds play.
The first time for this scenario it took 15 seconds between made 3-pointers. The second time it took 7 seconds. The next time it was 6 seconds. Then it took 8 seconds.
During the stretch, the Rockets were trading three points for one or two points for Jasper.
The plan worked well until Future School ran out of timeouts. The team had pulled to within, 72-69, with 40 seconds left to play.
It was an exciting finish to the first round of action.
This year there is what I like to call a Highway 62 regional tour.
After a stop in Alpena, basketball fans could then visit Berryville for a Class 4A regional and then Eureka Springs for a 2A regional.
Changing the regional location to a 4A-1 location didn’t change the results for the boy teams of the conference. For the second year in a row, not one boys team from the conference advanced to the second round (which is also a place in the state tournament).
Last season all four girl teams from the 4A-1 moved on to state and all four boy teams from the 4A-4 made it.
This year, the four boy teams repeated and the 4A-4 finally had a girls team advance.
At this time of the year, the object is to win and move on. An ugly win is better than a pretty loss.
I watched the Valley Springs’ boys struggle on Wednesday night. The team was not clicking at all, but they moved on to the next round with a 21-point win.
The Kingston girls didn’t finish strong in their first round game, but a huge lead to begin the contest was enough to propel them to the state tournament.
We have eight teams from the area that are visiting the state tournament this year. It doesn’t have to be pretty, just a win.
Jeff Brasel is the sports editor of the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at jeffb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/jeffbrasel .
