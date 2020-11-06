This week Harrison basketball season starts. This will be the first time in a decade that Doug Young will not be on the bench for the Lady Goblins.
Young helped to re-establish the Lady Goblin basketball program. He even led the Lady Goblins to a semifinal berth in the state tournament two seasons ago.
Thinking about Young led me to remember one of the funniest moments in my sports writing career. It involved a trip to Siloam Springs, our biggest rival at the time in conference play.
I made it to the gym and found my seat where I wanted to warm for a while on a cold Siloam night. I was right behind the Harrison bench and was able to get some great pictures of Young coaching the Lady Goblins.
As the game continued, a pair of high school students sat down beside me.
It was obvious they were at the beginning of their relationship as I overheard bits and pieces of the conversation. Later, I was very proud that it was the beginning of their relationship.
As they sat with me for almost a quarter, an elderly gentleman was making his way to his seat to watch his grandson play. He was walking by himself with the help of a cane.
On his steady, slow walk to his seat, the gentleman began to tilt toward the trio of fans which included me and the two teenagers. He almost fell; however, the young man and myself were able to steady him.
His family saw the accident and came and rescued us of trying to figure out where he needed to go.
After the incident, the young man and I talked about the commotion for a minute, then he leaned in for a serious question that he didn’t want anyone else to hear.
“I heard my jeans rip when we caught the guy,” he told me. “Will you check?”
In this day and time, a young person not wanting to show his underwear is a refreshing thing. However, checking out a guy’s rear was really not on my agenda of things to do at a basketball game.
I didn’t want him to be embarrassed with his new girlfriend and all of the people around, so I reluctantly agreed to gander at his caboose.
After a quick look, there were no rips in the guy’s pants, so I passed on the information to my newly ecstatic friend.
A few minutes later, he said his good-byes and took off as we both thought that our paths would never cross again.
I was very wrong.
For the sake of photos from a different angle, I got up and was going to move to another spot. As I rose to my feet, I felt it.
It was just like an air conditioner on a wonderfully cold February night, as I was in a gym that was located less than a quarter of a mile from Oklahoma where the winds come sweeping off of the plains.
Immediately, I sat back down in my chair. What was I going to do? I was stranded in my seat without my wife or my children anywhere around to help me.
I started to rack my mind for answers. Becky, my wife, was only about 50 miles away watching a game. My friend Lisa McEntire (Hummel), who lives in Rogers, occasionally makes it to the Harrison game at Siloam Springs. I guess that I could wait to see if she shows up.
I set steady in Panther Arena without moving. Then an idea came to me; however, it was going to take some doing.
I set there patiently. I waited a little longer and then finally, my new friend came strolling by.
Not knowing his name, I called him “Buddy,” and he was more than happy to sit down with me.
I opened up slowly, “Remember you had me check to see if your pants ripped after that man fell on us?” was how I opened. He responded affirmative, then I dropped the big question on him.
“Well, I think the material that you heard rip was my pants — can you check and see?”
Laughing, he said that he would check. I stood part of the way up before sitting back down.
“Tighty whities,” was his comment.
Stuck over two hours from home with a ripped pair of jeans. It was a great problem to have in mid-February.
My young friend asked what I was going to do, which drew my immediate answer, “It is not what I am going to do, it is what we are going to do.”
After covering my bum with my backpack, the best that I could. We started a parade to the front door. Me, my ripped blue jeans, my tighty whities, my backpack and then him.
He walked me to the front door and set me free. I quickly moved to my vehicle as chill bumps moved down my legs starting at my derriere. Now, I had to find a pair of pants in Siloam Springs at 7:30 p.m.
Where was a fat boy to go?
I knew that Wal-Mart was on the other side of town, but I also knew that they would be very busy and I didn’t want to frighten small children with my thinly clad buttock showing.
I then saw a Hibbett’s Sporting Goods store. I could get a pair of sweat pants and call it a night.
However, my fashion sense kicked in. I was wearing a pair of clogs and a button-up shirt with my jeans.
Sweat pants were not the answer.
Next door to Hibbett was a department store, so I backed my way into the store without showing the white of my other cheeks.
I started to shop with my back to everyone and the wall. I am sure that the store security camera was watching because I heard laughter in the office area.
It took me forever to put together an outfit that was both matching, and more importantly, would fit on a sports reporter’s budget. Finally, I was back to the gym to finish my assignment and then go home.
(I will not mention that while I was getting gas in Springdale that same night after the games, I locked my keys in the car and I had to wait almost an hour at the cheapest gas station in town with one of their two lanes blocked with my car.)
From that night, I have a very new appreciation of uneventful sport’s nights. I will continue to look for funny things at ballgames, but hopefully none of them will be at my expense.
Jeff Brasel is the sports editor of the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at jeffb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/jeffbrasel .
