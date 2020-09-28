YELLVILLE — Three fumbles bouncing the way of the home team is a good sign. Not so much when three more fumbles go back the other way.
Points off turnovers were not to the advantage of the home team Yellville-Summit Panthers on Friday night when they began their first 2A-4 conference game in school history against the Wildcats of Hector.
The Wildcats found the end zone six times while the Panthers had one score in a 43-6 loss.
Yellville-Summit’s lone score came on a 34-yard pass from their new quarterback to their previous one. Aaron Robinson started his first game under center and took all the snaps throughout the night.
“I think it will be a positive change for the team,” Yellville-Summit head coach Lucas Morris commented on the change at the quarterback position. “Aaron had only taken three snaps at quarterback before Friday night. It will take him a couple of weeks to gain some confidence in the pocket. You could see where nerves got to him a handful of times.”
The nerves were calm during his one touchdown pass midway through the second period.
Briten Roberts — the former quarterback — outran the defense on the right side of the field and Robinson floated a pass over the top of the defenders for a 34-yard score. The Panthers trailed by a 14-6 score at that point but never found the scoreboard again.
Morris identified other positive takeaways in the game.
“We found some success running in the middle and our passing game looked better this week,” said the coach. “We had less negative plays that we have had in prior weeks.
“We need to adjust blocking rules on a couple of plays,” Morris continued. “We have two sophomores starting on the line that are also new to the system. Defensively, we are getting (Jayven) Keymer back at corner, we will still be missing (Christian) Murphy again next week. We need to get backups more reps.”
With three-straight losses after a season opening win, the Panthers will get back to work to get things fixed in order to find their next win.
“There are still a lot of things we need to fix,” Morris concluded. “We had some plays we blocked and ran well and others that we took plays off, we have to be disciplined enough to do our job every play. The kids are ready to get back to work, they are seeing our places we need to improve and are hungry to win.”
The Panthers travel to Bigelow on Friday for matchup with another Panthers team. Bigelow is 4-0 on the season and coming off a 35-0 shutout win over Magazine.
