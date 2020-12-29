GUY — Despite the frequency of basketball games dwindling during the holiday season, Yellville-Summit made the trip for a pair of non-conference senior high contests against Guy-Perkins.
The break in league play resulted in losses for both Yellville-Summit teams.
Guy-Perkins handed the Panthers a 74-50 loss in the senior boys contest.
Senior girls action ended with the Lady Thunderbirds garnering a 33-28 win over the Lady Panthers.
Senior Boys
A 30-point swing from the first half to the second led the Thunderbirds to a 74-50 win against the visiting Panthers.
Yellville-Summit controlled both ends of the court in the first quarter led by 10 points from David Derosier and five by Ben Cantrall. The Panthers began the second period with a 19-6 advantage.
Guy-Perkins doubled its efforts in the second period and outscored their opponent by a 16-8 mark but Yellville-Summit controlled the lead by a 27-22 score at halftime.
A heavy Thunderbird attack in the second half was more than the Panthers could handle on the road.
Yellville-Summit was held to eight points in the third frame with Derosier claiming seven of those.
Guy-Perkins scored 27 points on 11 field goals and took the lead entering the fourth period, 49-35.
Yellville-Summit found 15 points of offense in the final 8 minutes as Derosier hit a pair of 3-pointers and collected another 10 points.
The Thunderbirds continued to roll with a 25-point effort to extend the lead and set the final score.
Derosier led the Panther offense with a 31-point game. Holiday Derosier scored seven points, Cantrall and Cody Sutterfield added five each and Wyatt Wallace two.
Senior Girls
A back and forth affair ended with the Lady Thunderbirds claiming a 33-28 victory over Yellville-Summit.
Avery Dearmore hit all four field goals for the Lady Panthers in the first period and the visiting team held an 8-6 edge at the first break.
Jacy Riddle scored the only Yellville-Summit offense in the second period and her five points were enough to hang on and keep the game tied at 13 apiece entering halftime.
The second half was a tale of two quarters.
Mattie Weaver hit a 3-pointer for the only third-quarter points for the Lady Panthers while Guy-Perkins exploded for 16 points.
Yellville-Summited trailed by a 29-16 score entering the final 8 minutes.
The Lady Panthers had their best team effort in the fourth period.
Kambree Gibson scored all seven of her points in the frame. Dearmore hit for another three points and Jacey Davenport hit a pair of charity shots as the Lady Panthers collected 12 points and held the home team to just four points.
The 12-4 difference wasn’t enough in the last quarter and the Lady Thunderbirds held on for the win.
Dearmore finished with 11 points to lead Yellville-Summit. Gibson added seven points, Riddle five, Weaver three and Davenport two.
