YELLVILLE — Points were coming quickly for Yellville-Summit on Monday night.
Playing a COVID-19 makeup contest, the Lady Panthers scored enough points in two separate periods to post a win as they defeated Eureka Springs, 58-17.
This was a 2A-1 win for the Lady Panthers.
Yellville-Summit scored 18 points in the second period and then turned the trick again in the third.
The Lady Panthers led 13-3 at the first stop. Five different players scored in the second frame as Kinley Morris had four field goals and eight points.
Yellville-Summit moved ahead, 31-8, at intermission.
Eight more points by Morris in the third and five from Kambree Gibson sent the game into Arkansas Good Sportsmanship mode.
The Lady Panthers led 49-12.
Leading Yellville-Summit in scoring was Morris with 18 points. Gibson added 15, Avery Dearmore seven, Kiara Doshier five, Abby Methvin and Kaylee Martin four each, Jacey Davenport three and Mattie Weaver two.
