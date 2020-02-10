YELLVILLE — Lead Hill was the visitor on Friday night in a non-conference four-game slate with Yellville-Summit.
Yellville-Summit held home court in the senior boys contest with a 48-34 win.
Lead Hill took the senior girls game by a 53-43 score.
In junior high action, Yellville-Summit won both contests. The Junior Panthers earned a 59-53 victory and the Junior Lady Panthers were winners, 43-13.
Senior Boys
The Panthers led the entire way and finished with a 48-34 win over Lead Hill.
Yellville-Summit spread the points amongst eight players in the game as the home team took the lead at the end of the first by a 13-7 score and a 22-15 halftime advantage.
Lead Hill inched closer in the third frame, but Yellville-Summit collected 18 points in the final 8 minutes while Lead Hill was held to 10.
David Derosier was the lead man for the Panthers with 13 points. Ben Cantrall added eight, Kyle Dobbs six, Holiday Derosier and Cody Sutterfield five apiece and Mason Spence, Briten Roberts and Ryan Fletcher three each.
Lead Hill got 17 points out of T.J. Catron. Cody Paul had five, Jon Fulton four, Gavin Dickey three, Dustin Turner and Hunter Moore two and Will Mancinelli one.
Senior Girls
Yellville-Summit’s best efforts couldn’t overcome Lead Hill’s early lead as the Lady Tigers finished with a 53-43 win.
The Lady Tigers were holding a 12-4 lead at the first break and the gap narrowed to a 16-13 Lead Hill lead at halftime.
Lead Hill added 10 points to its advantage in the third frame and finished with a double-digit win.
Kaya Huebner tallied 19 points for Lead Hill to go with 17 by Kelsey Rogers and 15 from Grace Robertson. Elizabeth Sawyer had three points and Izzy Bear one.
Mariah Crespino scored 20 points for the Lady Panthers. Avery Dearmore added 12, Allie Edmonds eight and Kiara Westerhold three.
Junior Boys
Lead Hill battled back from being down double-digits early but fell to Yellville-Summit by a 59-53 score.
The Junior Panthers had a 20-4 lead after the first period and a 33-24 edge at halftime.
Lead Hill made in a three-point game at the end of the third, trailing, 44-41, but Yellville-Summit pulled away in the fourth to take the win.
Robert Howell scored. 26 points in the Junior Panther win. Trent Purdom scored 14, Jordan Majesty 12, Dawson Dillard five and Shawn Paxton two.
Mason Cain registered 29 Lead Hill points. Jayce Williams added 13 points, Quintin Sewell eight and Talan Hall three.
Junior Girls
A close game got out of hand in the second period as Yellville-Summit ran away with the junior girls game, 43-13.
The Junior Lady Panthers led by a. 7-6 mark at the end of the first but took off with a 25-11 halftime lead and a 43-13 difference after three quarters.
Kambree Gibson scored 23 points for Yellville-Summit. Kinley Morris added 12 and Abby Methvin six.
Lead Hill got four points from Malia Pearce. Ava Fulton scored three and Presey Lemon, Lilly Olmstead and Bella Huebner two apiece.
