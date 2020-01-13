YELLVILLE — Decatur had a long night on the Yellville-Summit campus in 2A-1 basketball action.
All three games swung the way of the home team.
The Panthers won the senior boys matchup by a 69-40 score in the nightcap.
Yellville-Summit’s Lady Panthers added a 33-20 conference win over the Lady Bulldogs.
In junior boys action, The Junior Panthers ran away with a 41-17 victory.
Senior Boys
A strong third quarter by the Panthers put away the visiting Bulldogs and Yellville-Summit earned a 69-40 home win.
The Panthers jumped out to a 17-8 lead at the first break led by Ben Cantrell hitting a pair of 3s and David Derosier scoring six point. Cody Sutterfield sank a long bomb before the end of the first quarter and began the second frame with a pair of free throws.
Derosier then warmed up behind the arc with a trey followed by Cantrell and Holiday Derosier baskets. David Derosier scored the final six points of the first half and the Panthers controlled a 32-24 lead at intermission.
Yellville-Summit lit up the nets in the third period by outscoring Decatur by a 26-10 difference including 8-of-14 at the foul line.
Cantrell sank two 3-pointers while David Derosier and Sutterfield each added a long shot of their own.
Kyle Dobbs hit for six points in the third and Yellville-Summit began the fourth with a 58-34 lead.
Briten Roberts and Uriah Strandridge added their first field goal of the night in the fourth after Ryan Fletcher got things rolling with a score.
The 11-point fourth quarter increased the Panther lead and they finished with a 69-40 win.
David Derosier scored 18 points and Cantrell finished with 17 points in the Panther win. Sutterfield added nine points, Fletcher seven, Dobbs six and Roberts, Holiday Derosier and Standridge four apiece.
Senior Girls
Scoring was slow to start the game but Yellville-Summit found their groove in the second half to finish with a 33-20 conference win over Decatur.
Mariah Crespino scored the only Lady Panther points of the first quarter with a 3-pointer.
Trailing by a 7-3 score to begin the second period, Lady Panthers senior Abby Brantner scored followed by Allie Edmonds hitting back-to-back baskets. Crespino scored to end the first half with Yellville-Summit taking an 11-10 lead.
Brantner and Hailey Layton added a field goal apiece in the third while Edmonds and Avery Dearmore scored twice during a 15-point third-quarter effort.
The Lady Panthers opened the fourth with a 26-14 lead.
Crespino scored a bucket and Dearmore added the next three points before an Edmonds field goal ended the ballgame with the Lady Panthers getting the 33-20 win.
Edmonds led the way with 10 points for Yellville-Summit. Crespino added eight points, Dearmore seven and Brantner and Layton four apiece.
Junior Boys
Yellville-Summit led the whole way on its way to a 41-17 win over Decatur.
The Junior Panthers sat on an 11-4 lead at the first break and held the Junior Bulldogs scoreless in the second to have a 19-4 advantage at halftime.
Yellville-Summit outscored Decatur by a 15-3 mark in the third period. The Junior Panthers began the fourth with a 34-7 lead. Decatur added 10 points in the fourth and Yellville-Summit added seven in the Junior Panther win.
Robert Howell scored 13 points for the home team. Jordan Majesty added eight points, Kamden Norberg six, Lucas Gibson and Trent Purdom three each and Landen Keiter, Hunter Raley, Shawn Paxton and Ethan Davenport two apiece.
