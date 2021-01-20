COTTER — The Yellville-Summit basketball teams were in the action on Tuesday night as they made the short trip to Cotter for 2A-1 action.
Yellville-Summit split the senior games as the Panthers ran away with a 58-40 win. The Lady Panthers fell just short of Cotter, 31-28.
Senior Boys
Cotter put the game in the books in the third period on the way to posting a 58-40 win.
Leading 27-20 entering the third period, the Panthers scored 21 points in the frame.
Ben Cantrall hit a bucket to start the third period scoring. That was followed up by a basket from Briten Roberts.
Cantrall drained a trey for Yellville-Summit. Holiday Derosier and Cody Sutterfield hit back-to-back field goals with David Derosier and Roberts scoring the next two goals.
Yellville-Summit put a dagger in Cotter at the conclusion of the third period.
Robert Howell drained a trey and Holiday Derosier hit a 3-pointer as well to move the Panthers to a 47-30 lead.
Both teams scored 10 points in the final period.
The Panthers opened the game with a 16-14 advantage. They outscored Cotter, 11-6, in the second period as Roberts had six points for the visitors.
Leading Yellville-Summit in scoring was Roberts with 18 points. Holiday Derosier added 16, David Derosier 11, Cantrall six, Howell five and Sutterfield two.
Senior Girls
Yellville-Summit more than doubled its score in the fourth period Tuesday night, but it was not enough as Cotter held on for a 31-28 win.
Entering the last period Cotter led 21-13.
Mattie Weaver opened the fourth period with a trey for the Lady Panthers. That was followed by Kambree Gibson sandwiching two baskets around an Avery Dearmore score.
Jacey Davenport completed a three-point play for the Lady Panthers and Jacy Riddle drained a trey to complete the scoring for Yellville-Summit.
Cotter led 8-3 after the first period with a Weaver trey being the only Yellville-Summit score in the first period.
Riddle hit a trey and Dearmore completed a three-point play in the second. The six Yellville-Summit points matched the six scored by Cotter.
Gibson had all four of the visitor’s points in the third period.
Leading Yellville-Summit in scoring was Gibson with eight points. Riddle and Weaver added six each, Dearmore five and Davenport three.
