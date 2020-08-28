YELLVILLE — If volleyball fans left early on Thursday night when Yellville-Summit hosted Bergman, they missed an exciting match.
The green-and-white Lady Panthers stormed back from trailing, 2-0, to defeat the blue-and-gold Lady Panthers, 3-2, by a count of 16-25, 21-25, 25-14, 25-12, 17-15.
In other action, Bergman won the junior varsity contest, 25-2, 24-26, 15-12. In junior high play Yellville-Summit won, 27-25, 25-22.
Senior Girls
Yellville-Summit came back in the fifth and deciding set to claim the non-conference win over Bergman, 3-2.
Bergman jumped out to a 5-2 lead. Avery Dearmore and Sara Mitchner each had a kill for Yellville-Summit to account for two points.
Bergman increased its lead to 7-2 after Karsen Edwards had two ace serves for the visitors.
Jordan Senn of Yellville-Summit stopped the serving streak with an ace.
After trailing, 8-3, Yellville-Summit’s Janet Ridley went on the attack.
She scored four kills in a 5-1 home town run. Her last spike put Yellville-Summit ahead, 10-9.
Edwards put Bergman ahead 12-11 with a kill and then later tied the contest at 13 with a tip.
Yellville-Summit moved to match point, but Kaylee Henson had a kill to tie the contest at 14.
Mitchner had a kill for Yellville-Summit to give her team the momentum to win the match.
Bergman started the night with a big win in the first set.
Halie Stewart started the night for Yellville-Summit with a backline kill from her libero position.
Edwards had a kill to push Bergman ahead, 5-1.
Dearmore stopped the visitor’s run with a kill, but Bergman came back with a kill from Henson and an offspeed spike by Edwards.
Yellville-Summit tried to get back in the mix with a tip from Senn and a kill by Mitchner.
Bergman’s offense kept going through Edwards as she had a kill tip and ace to increase the Bergman lead to 21-14.
With the score sitting at 23-16 after a Dearmore spike, Bergman scored its last two points with kills. Abby Mallett put the game at set point and Madison Foster finished it off for Bergman.
Yellville-Summit took a 3-0 lead as Kambree Gibson had an ace as she started the serving for the green-and-white.
Edwards had a kill and Braylen Collins added an ace to give Bergman a 4-3 lead. Neither team could get into an offensive flow. Bergman took a 17-14 lead after Alyssa Gutierrez had an ace serve, but Yellville-Summit tied the contest at 18.
Collins had an ace serve and Mallett had a tip to give the advantage to Bergman. Just as the first set ended, Phifer had a kill for Bergman to end the second set.
Yellville-Summit roared to life in the third set. A kill by Kiara Doshier for the home team gave the squad its first double-digit lead of the third set.
Senn added a kill and Elli Allen served up an ace for the green-and-white to finish up the set.
The tide continued to flow the way of Yellville-Summit in the fourth set.
Gibson served the first eight points of the game and she had three aces and a tip by Dearmore put the score at 8-0.
Yellville-Summit moved ahead 11-1 after Dearmore had another kill and Allen served another ace.
The serving continued strong for Yellville-Summit as Stewart had three aces to move the Lady Panthers to set point.
Leading Yellville-Summit’s offensive attack was Dearmore with five kills, one tip, one block and one ace. Ridley had six kills; Senn three kills, two tips and an ace; Mitchner five kills and an ace; Gibson two kills and four aces; Stewart one kill and three aces; Allen two aces; and Doshier one kill.
Bergman was led by Edwards with eight kills, two tips, two blocks and three aces. Henson had four kills, Phifer three kills and one tip; Mallett one kill and two tips; Collins two aces; and Gutierrez one ace.
