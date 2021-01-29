DECATUR— Decatur had trouble scoring in their own gym on Thursday night when Yellville-Summit visited for 2A-1 action.
The senior boys game ended with the Panthers earning a 68-48 win. The Lady Panthers took a 76-14 road win and the junior girls game was a 31-11 win for Yellville-Summit.
Senior Boys
The lead continued to grow as the game progressed and Yellville-Summit pulled away fro a 68-48 win over Decatur.
David Derosier had the hot hand out of the gates and was an offensive threat the entirety of the ballgame. The sophomore had eight points in the first period
to go with two points by Briten Roberts, Cody Sutterfield and Holiday Derosier.
Yellville-Summit began the second frame with a 14-7 edge and poured out another 22 points while the Bulldogs followed behind with 17 points.
David Derosier added 10 points to the scoreboard in the second while Robert Howell hit a pair of shots from behind the arc for six points. Ben Cantrell got in the books with four points and the Panthers had a 36-24 lead at halftime.
The third quarter was a 14-11 difference in favor of the visitors and David Derosier continued to lead the way with another nine points.
Yellville-Summit began the fourth period with a 50-35 lead and never let off the gas.
The Panthers put another 18 points on the board while David Derosier scored four field goals and hit a pair of charity shots for 10 more points. Howell added another bucket and the team shot 8-of-10 at the foul line to finish the game with a 20-point win.
David Derosier’s consistency led to a game-high 37 points for the Panthers. Sutterfield finished with nine points, Howell eight, Sutterfield seven, Holiday Derosier five and Roberts two.
Senior Girls
The Lady Panthers put the game away midway through the first period and Decatur had no answer for the Yellville-Summit offense.
The Lady Bulldogs suffered a 76-14 loss at the hands of Yellville-Summit.
At the end of the first period, the visiting team in green had a 23-1 advantage.
Another 19 points in the second period while Decatur was limited to five points put the halftime score in favor of the Lady Panthers, 42-6.
The third period scoring was a 19-3 difference with Yellville-Summit growing the advantage to a 61-9 mark entering the fourth.
The closest margin of the night was a 15-5 score in the final period.
Kinley Morris led the Lady Panthers with 17 points. Kambree Gibson added 14, Abby Methvin 13, Jacey Davenport 10, Kiara Doshier and Mattie Weaver five each, Aime Walker-Dooley four, Jacy Riddle and Kaylee Martin three apiece and Avery Dearmore two.
Junior Girls
A low-scoring game turned into a blowout in the third period as Yellville-Summit won the junior girls match over Decatur, 31-11.
Decatur was scoreless in the first frame while the visiting Junior Lady Panthers scored five points.
Both teams scored three points in the second and the halftime score was an 8-3 difference for the visiting team.
Yellville-Summit put 19 points on the board in the third period while Decatur was limited to two points.
Decatur won the fourth period by a 6-4 difference.
Addison Decker scored 10 points in the win. Sierra Burrow added nine points, K.J. Moore six, Fay Chism four and Bradlynn Davenport.
