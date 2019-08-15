Spruce St. between Stephenson St. and Central Ave. will be closed Thursday Aug. 15 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for water line bore.
- Updated
- 0
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Ronald 'Ron' Roberts
- Windstream expanding in Harrison
- Child shot in head while walking near St. Joe
- Woman hit on parking lot, sues Walmart
- Don’t be a ‘softie’; woman almost scammed out of $9,000
- Juveniles crash Tuesday morning in Harrison, cited
- Charges filed in shooting of 3-year-old boy
- Harrison water billing cycle altered
- Harland Allan Sims
- Landmark was the root of courthouse problem
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.