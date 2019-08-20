First Lutheran Church is proud to bring you the first annual BBQ and Backpacks Back

Yard BBQ Competition Sep.14 at First Lutheran Church. This competition is being

held to raise money and awareness for the Harrison Schools Backpack program.

​Two categories: pork butt and pork ribs

1 st place: Trophy and prize(s)

2 nd place: Trophy and prize(s)

3 rd place: Trophy and prize(s)​

Entry fee per team: $50 standard entry fee (2 pork butts provided)

$25 entry fee for ribs (you provide)

Space size: 20x20

If you have a generator, it will need to be a Honda or similar model that is quiet.​

Please complete the entry form to be in the competition and mail to First Lutheran Church,

515 S Locust, Harrison AR 72601 or complete via https://www.eventbrite.com

Forms may also be obtained via e-mail by contacting Patti Straub pstraub81@gmail.com

There are two categories: one for pork butts and an extra for ribs

Check-in times: Friday Sept. 13 5-7p.m. Saturday Sept. 14 7-8 a.m.

Meat inspections: begin as you arrive

Cook meeting: Sept.14 8:30 a.m.

Turn-in times: Sept.14 1:30 p.m.

Award time: Sept.14 2:30 p.m.​

Note: All meat can be trimmed prior to meat inspection. The meat cannot be seasoned or

injected prior to meat inspection. Meat can only be cooked with charcoal or wood.

NOTE: ONCE YOUR MEAT HAS BEEN INSPECTED IT CANNOT LEAVE THE SITE

SO IF YOU ARE STAYING SOMEWHERE OFF-SITE FRIDAY NIGHT THEN THE

MEAT MUST REMAIN IN YOUR BOOTH. Once your meat is inspected, it is at your

discretion when you can begin cooking.​

Above times are subject to change at organizers discretion with notice sent to all teams.​

People’s Choice Contest:

We are offering a People’s Choice Tasting Contest on Saturday from 11a.m. to 1p.m. You can

participate in this contest (either in addition to the Backyard BBQ Competition or just the

People’s Choice contest), Please email for more information. Meat used must be

purchased ahead of time or at a local grocery store. The goal is to sell 100 tickets for a 2

oz sample per person and prizes awarded for 1st-3rd at end of the contest at 2:30 p.m.

More guidelines on the People’s Choice Contest can be found on the entry form.​​

Pay entry fee at Eventbrite or mail a check payable to First Lutheran Church Backpacks at

address above. Deadline to register is on or before Aug 31.​

For more information on this event, please contact Diane Ditmanson, 870-577-3522​

Entry fee is non-refundable and the event will be rain or shine.

The Backpack Program’s Mission: To meet the needs of hungry children by providing them with nutritious and easy-to-prepare food to take home on weekends and school vacations when other resources are not available.

The Program Objectives: Provide nutritious, healthy food to children at risk of hunger for preparation and consumption at their place of resident. Distribute food discreetly in easily accessible and safe environments. To involve additional resources and partners in order to assure sustainability of the program.

♦ EACH BACKPACK IS APPROXIMATELY $2.70 PER WEEK

♦ 37 WEEKS IN SCHOOL YEAR AVERAGES TO $100 PER STUDENT

♦ OVER 200 BACKPACKS ARE DISTRIBUTED EACH WEEK IN THE HARRISON SCHOOL DISTRICT

♦ $19,980 IS NEEDED TO FEED OUR HUNGRY CHILDREN FOR THE 2019-2020 SCHOOL YEAR

