First Lutheran Church is proud to bring you the first annual BBQ and Backpacks Back
Yard BBQ Competition Sep.14 at First Lutheran Church. This competition is being
held to raise money and awareness for the Harrison Schools Backpack program.
Two categories: pork butt and pork ribs
1 st place: Trophy and prize(s)
2 nd place: Trophy and prize(s)
3 rd place: Trophy and prize(s)
Entry fee per team: $50 standard entry fee (2 pork butts provided)
$25 entry fee for ribs (you provide)
Space size: 20x20
If you have a generator, it will need to be a Honda or similar model that is quiet.
Please complete the entry form to be in the competition and mail to First Lutheran Church,
515 S Locust, Harrison AR 72601 or complete via https://www.eventbrite.com
Forms may also be obtained via e-mail by contacting Patti Straub pstraub81@gmail.com
There are two categories: one for pork butts and an extra for ribs
Check-in times: Friday Sept. 13 5-7p.m. Saturday Sept. 14 7-8 a.m.
Meat inspections: begin as you arrive
Cook meeting: Sept.14 8:30 a.m.
Turn-in times: Sept.14 1:30 p.m.
Award time: Sept.14 2:30 p.m.
Note: All meat can be trimmed prior to meat inspection. The meat cannot be seasoned or
injected prior to meat inspection. Meat can only be cooked with charcoal or wood.
NOTE: ONCE YOUR MEAT HAS BEEN INSPECTED IT CANNOT LEAVE THE SITE
SO IF YOU ARE STAYING SOMEWHERE OFF-SITE FRIDAY NIGHT THEN THE
MEAT MUST REMAIN IN YOUR BOOTH. Once your meat is inspected, it is at your
discretion when you can begin cooking.
Above times are subject to change at organizers discretion with notice sent to all teams.
People’s Choice Contest:
We are offering a People’s Choice Tasting Contest on Saturday from 11a.m. to 1p.m. You can
participate in this contest (either in addition to the Backyard BBQ Competition or just the
People’s Choice contest), Please email for more information. Meat used must be
purchased ahead of time or at a local grocery store. The goal is to sell 100 tickets for a 2
oz sample per person and prizes awarded for 1st-3rd at end of the contest at 2:30 p.m.
More guidelines on the People’s Choice Contest can be found on the entry form.
Pay entry fee at Eventbrite or mail a check payable to First Lutheran Church Backpacks at
address above. Deadline to register is on or before Aug 31.
For more information on this event, please contact Diane Ditmanson, 870-577-3522
Entry fee is non-refundable and the event will be rain or shine.
The Backpack Program’s Mission: To meet the needs of hungry children by providing them with nutritious and easy-to-prepare food to take home on weekends and school vacations when other resources are not available.
The Program Objectives: Provide nutritious, healthy food to children at risk of hunger for preparation and consumption at their place of resident. Distribute food discreetly in easily accessible and safe environments. To involve additional resources and partners in order to assure sustainability of the program.
♦ EACH BACKPACK IS APPROXIMATELY $2.70 PER WEEK
♦ 37 WEEKS IN SCHOOL YEAR AVERAGES TO $100 PER STUDENT
♦ OVER 200 BACKPACKS ARE DISTRIBUTED EACH WEEK IN THE HARRISON SCHOOL DISTRICT
♦ $19,980 IS NEEDED TO FEED OUR HUNGRY CHILDREN FOR THE 2019-2020 SCHOOL YEAR
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.