Dan Reynolds and Glen Wolfe were greeting at the Pour House Monday afternoon surrounded by fellow Star Trek enthusiasts to participate in the production of a fan film. Dan and Glen write, produce and even compose music for the films using some of the equipment from the Star Trek set. The shoot was for a production titled “Friends and Foes”. To find more information about the production, visit www.thefederationfiles.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.