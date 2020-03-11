Hey kids, I’m sure you’ve seen the warnings of the Coronavirus as well as the flu bug going around. I hate to say it, but adults are freaking out. Speaker and author Jon Gordon says, “Fear not doesn’t mean you take reckless action or ignore the reality of the situation. It doesn’t mean you make stupid decisions or you don’t care. Fear not means you believe the best is yet to come.”
Be smart. Wash your hands before you eat and after you’ve been to the restroom. When I see adults and kids leave a public restroom without washing their hands, it drives me crazy.
What happened to all those hygiene rules we learned in kindergarten? Kids you may have to refresh the memory of the adults around you. Don’t drink after others. Wash your hands often. Don’t put pens and pencils in your mouth.
I’m glad we can be smart and we don’t have to panic. It may be the students who calm down the adults and the stock market. Just remember it’s an election year and these things happen all the time. Remember Ebola? Most of us survived that. We will survive this “season” too.
Be calm. There’s nothing you can do for those who are sick. Just try to take care of yourself and stay well. If you have a fever stay home. Don’t come to school. Don’t go to a ball game. Don’t go to someone’s birthday party. Stay home. Do not share your germs. Keep your germs to yourself.
“Fear not means you don’t let fear consume you. Fear not means you have hope for today.
You don’t let fear be your guide or paralyze you. Don’t let fear sabotage your health,” Gordon said.
He added, “Fear and worry weaken your immune system. One of the best things you can do for your health is to have faith … and wash your hands a lot.”
Hang in there kids. You’ve got a big job to do. Calm down the adults in your life. And don’t forget … wash your hands!
