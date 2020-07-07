Below is text of a resolution Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson says he’ll ask the Harrison City Council to adopt:
“WHEREAS, The City of Harrison recognizes that COVID-19 is extremely contagious and deadly; and,
“WHEREAS, The City of Harrison believes in taking all precautionary measures from contracting COVID-19, including but not limited to citizens maintaining at least a six-feet distance between themselves and others, wearing face coverings when unable to maintain a six-feet distance, washing hands with soap and water regularly; and, using hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available; and,
“WHEREAS, The City of Harrison recognizes that some citizens may choose not to wear a face covering in public when interacting with others in spaces where social distancing is impossible, and that choice may be due to medical conditions or other reasons; and,
“WHEREAS, The City of Harrison encourages those citizens who can wear a face covering in these circumstances to do so, not only for their own safety but for the safety of our citizens and community; and, we wish for everyone to be kind to others regardless of whether they are or are not wearing a face covering; and,
“WHEREAS, The City of Harrison recognizes that the Governor of Arkansas has issued certain Executive Orders and directives, which shall be followed; and,
“WHEREAS, The City of Harrison understands the importance of our local economy and how the local economy impacts our community, and we encourage our citizens to continue to play and shop and live as normally as possible while being mindful about the health and welfare of the citizens of our City and our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.