I’m so grateful for God’s protection. Today I was reading about Daniel, Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego and how God protected them. To remind you, these four men were very intelligent captives of Nebuchadnezzar the Babylonian king.
The king was ready to assassinate all the wise men, and astrologers in the county if they didn’t tell him what he dreamed and then interpret it. When they came to get Daniel and the guys, Daniel talked him into waiting and let them pray and see if God would reveal the dream to him.
God did reveal the dream and meaning too. So Daniel stepped up and his information, provided by God, saved the lives of several men. The king was happy and declared Daniel’s God as the one-true God.
Not sure what happened, but it was in the next chapter that Nebuchadnezzar went bonkers and built himself a monstrous statue for everyone to bow down and pay their respects. But someone told on the the trio guys, (the Bible doesn’t say where Daniel was at the time). They didn’t bow down and now they were facing the fiery furnace. These guys were already some of the king’s trusted advisors and wisest young men — and the king was ready to barbecue them.
Their disobedience to bow down made the king so mad, he threw a big fit and told them to turn the furnace up seven times hotter. It was so hot, the strong men who threw them in, died from the heat. The trio told the king, God was definitely able to save them from the fire — if He wanted to. But they also realized it might not be God’s will to deliver them from this trial.
It turned out, God not only saved them from the fire, but there was a fourth person walking around in the fire with the trio. The Bible says when they came out of the furnace, they didn’t even smell like smoke. Isn’t that just crazy?
Twice, that I know of, in this past week, I’ve done something crazy and God protected us from harm. In a Branson parking lot, I walked off leaving the passenger side door wide open! The granddaughters’ backpacks were inside but nothing was disturbed or missing.
Then this morning when I headed out to class, I opened the door that leads into the garage — and said, “Hello World.” The garage door was wide open, and had been all night long. A lot of important things were in my vehicle and that garage — and access to an unlocked home.
I almost got sick thinking about “what could have happened.” Both times, I was distracted and just didn’t do what I was supposed to do. But God saw fit to protect us and our “things” in spite of my carelessness.
I’ve walked with the Lord long enough to know that sometimes bad things happen to good people. Daniel and the trio eventually did die because I haven’t seen them walking around lately. But their lives were spared in the Bible as an example to unbelievers that their God was and is the one and only true and living God.
Lots of turmoil may be happening in your life and circumstances. I can’t explain why — wouldn’t even try. When that happens to me I try to keep my focus on the one fact I can count on. God is Sovereign, Holy, all-knowing and never makes a mistake. He always wants the best for me. And when it is my time to be promoted into Heaven, whether by something dumb I’ve done, like step in front of a bus, or fall off a cliff — it will still be the best for me because I’ll immediately be in His presence. But until then, it’s my faith that keeps me grounded and trusting that God is still Sovereign, Holy, all-knowing and wants the very best for me ... in spite of my goofy mistakes!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.