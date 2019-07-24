If you are participating in our Adult Summer Reading Program, make sure to finish putting in your entries by Wednesday, July 31 at 5:00 p.m. We will draw a winner for the Grand Prize Giveaway package Thursday, August 1.
We are excited to announce that our Genealogy Department is bringing another educational exhibit to us in August: “Territorial Arkansas: The Wild Western Frontier.” Established by Congress on March 2, 1819, Arkansas Territory was formed from the southern portion of Missouri Territory. 17 years later and Arkansas was admitted to the Union as the 25th state on June 15, 1836. This exhibit tells of Arkansas’ foundational start, in a series of panels made available by the Arkansas State Archives. You will not want to miss this!
Tuesday, July 30 at 5:30 p.m., we will be having a “Bad Art Night” featuring “Afro Bob!” This hour of painting fun will center on a video tutorial from the television show “The Joy of Painting.” We will finish off the evening with a documentary on the legacy of Bob Ross. Due to seating limitations, we are only able to seat comfortably a room of 24. There is no sign up for the program. Doors to the event open at 5:15 p.m. Children are welcome to join if accompanied by an adult.
Thursday, August 1 at 5:30 p.m. is our monthly Evening Book Club meeting. Our discussion will cover “The Book of Polly” by Kathy Hepinstall.
Saturday, August 3, is going to be a day filled with family and fun! The Boone County Library is honored to be collaborating with the Harrison Police Department in this year’s “Police and Kids” event. From 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Harrison Junior High School there will be free food, inflatables, activities, and backpacks. Backpacks will start being passed out at 9:00 a.m. To ensure that your family receives their backpacks, the Harrison Police Department asks that you sign up on their Facebook event page. As a final measure, if you need help filling out their sign-up sheet, you can come to the front desk of the Boone County Library and receive help with registering.
