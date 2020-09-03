A resolution by the Boone County Quorum Court promoting inclusiveness and mutual respect; denouncing all forms of racism, hate, and bigotry; and, encouraging the Arkansas legislature to introduce and pass comprehensive hate crime legislation
WHEREAS, Boone County Quorum Court joins the City of Harrison with surrounding municipalities in declaring that our community is kind and loving; and,
WHEREAS, in a kind and loving community there is no place for racism, hate, and bigotry, and we unequivocally denounce and repudiate all forms of racism, hate, and bigotry when and where they may appear;
NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that the Boone County Quorum Court, together with the support of our community, unequivocally denounce and repudiate all forms of racism, hate, and bigotry when and where they may appear and encourages the Arkansas legislature to introduce and pass substantive, comprehensive hate crime legislation; and, that the City of Harrison commits its support for the same.
