Below are 25 tips for good customer service as shared by Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce president/CEO Bob Largent.
• Smile
• Use technology
• Maintain a positive attitude
• Make a lasting impression
• Provide timely response
• Correct customers in the right way
• Apologize for any inconvenience
• Listen to your customers
• Provide incentives and rewards
• Don’t waste time
• There’s no place for “no”
• Act ASAP
• Solve problems on the spot
• Train the staff. Believe in what you sell/provide
• Show empathy
• Keep customers up to date
• Use customers’ first name
• Thank you
• Reward loyal customers
• Don’t forget new customers
• Use social media to connect/solve problems
• Go the extra mile — do something unexpected
• Be consistent
• Support across all areas of the business
• Create a bond and trust
