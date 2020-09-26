UV Disinfection adds additional layer of protection
North Arkansas Regional Medical Center (NARMC) has added a step to the normal disinfection procedures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and other infectious disease among staff and patients. “The Skytron 2280 Syndicate is a fully automated robotic device using UV-C germicidal technology to enhance the disinfection process,” says Josh Bright, PharmD, Vice President of Operations. We intend to use these devices in multiple locations throughout the hospital
include the Emergency Department, patient rooms, and operating rooms. These investments are intended to stop the spread of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases in our community. In only minutes, we can safely reduce the presence of many viruses and bacteria by 99.999% in a room.”
“This device is a great addition to the disinfection process and the Environmental Services team is excited to bring an extra layer of effectiveness to our facility’s infection control efforts,” says Nina Borland, Director of Environmental Services.
“In addition to the Skytron 2280 Syndicate, NARMC also acquired ChlorDiSys Lanterns,” says Bright. “The Lantern is an easily transportable UV-C generator designed for use in emergency response vehicles,” he says. “Two units went to the Harrison EMS Logistics Facility, and one unit went to each of the outlying stations to help reduce the transmission of dangerous organisms,” says Brian Unruh, Director of Emergency
Medical Services at NARMC.
“The ChlorDiSys Lantern disinfects in only six minutes per cycle and helps provide an additional layer of safety for our patients and staff,” says Bright.
