LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has announced the state’s first Youth Vaping Summits will be held in early October at Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock and at Bentonville High School with support from the University of Arkansas Medical Sciences.
The summits are open to the public, particularly educators, parents, healthcare providers, lawmakers and law enforcement eager to gain educational information to assist and protect Arkansans from the dangers of e-cigarettes, Rutledge said in a statement.
“The rampant use of e-cigarettes among teens and preteens has hit a fever pitch in recent months and while all health risks are not yet known, we have already seen too many young people harmed from ingesting these powerful products,” Rutledge said. “Through education, enforcement, consumer protection and legislation, we must protect our youth from nicotine addiction and severe health risks.”
The first vaping summit will be held in Little Rock at Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Children’s Hall on Monday, Oct. 7, and the second will be at Bentonville High School on Wednesday, Oct. 9. Speakers for each event will include doctors representing UAMS, educators, legislators and representatives from the Attorney General’s Office.
Visit ArkansasAG.gov or call 1-800-482-8982 for more information or to register for the Youth Vaping Summit at either location.
