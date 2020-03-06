Arkansas Tech University will host more than 800 students in grades 3-12 from every region of the state during the 2020 VEX Robotics State Championships on Thursday, March 5, and Saturday, March 7.
Competition will take place at John E. Tucker Coliseum, 1604 Coliseum Drive in Russellville. ATU STEM Education Collaborative is acting as host for the event.
Teams will compete for berths in the 2020 VEX Robotics World Championship at Louisville, Ky., in April.
Communities that will be represented in the state championships at Arkansas Tech will include Alexander, Alma, Bald Knob, Batesville, Benton, Bentonville, Bradford, Bryant, Cabot, Calico Rock, Crossett, El Dorado, Enola, Fayetteville, Gravette, Greenwood, Hamburg, Harrison, Hot Springs, Huntsville, Jonesboro, Lake Village, Little Rock, London, McGehee, Monticello, Mt. Vernon, Murfreesboro, Nashville, Ola, Omaha, Rogers, Russellville, Sheridan, Sherwood, Springdale, Star City, Texarkana, Warren, Wilson and Wynne.
For more information about the VEX Robotics State Championships at ATU, call (479) 880-4323 or send e-mail to sburnett6@atu.edu.
