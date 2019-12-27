I hope you had a great Christmas Day. If your family is like mine, some of you may not have celebrated yet … or celebrated early.
One thing I’ve learned as I get older, it really doesn’t matter what the calendar date reads. You celebrate when you can get everyone together … that can gather. Our family is so spread out, there are times when we don’t have any extended family with us. That’s when you have to plan something fun for yourself. Maybe a day of Hallmark movies … or super hero thrillers or Christmas classics!
I loved the video The Piano Guys made this season with Legos. They featured the music, “All I Want for Christmas is You,” and each scene is from famous Christmas movies … depicted by LEGOs. It is so cute. I wish I could show it to you right here, but you can Google it and find it on YouTube. I had to watch it with some grandkids to catch all the movie references. It really made me want to watch some of them again. Even Charlie Brown is included in the montage of Christmas scenes.
I’m thinking our brains do the same thing. We’ve got Christmas memories stored up there that float back to the front when we eat a gingerbread cookie … or give a box of chocolate covered cherries … or pass out candy canes … or ring the Salvation Army Bell at Walmart.
I was encouraging a young student to play the song “What Child is This” with more feeling and emotion during her piano lesson … and I teared up. As I explained to her, can you imagine being God and giving up Heaven to start over as a helpless baby? A baby is totally dependent upon someone else. The only way a baby has to let us know something is needed is their cry. Then someone has to interpret. Are they too cold? Too hot? Hungry? Wet backside?
The Creator of the Universe was willing to make this sacrifice to build a relationship with each one of us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.