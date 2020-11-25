With the recent transfer of the old Harrison junior high school complex, some people have wondered why the school district didn’t sell the complex of buildings to a private developer.
Superintendent Dr. Stewart Pratt said the issue was the best use of the facility and actual ownership of the property.
After students were moved from the junior high to new facilities on Goblin Drive in 2017, the Board of Education tasked Pratt with repurposing or liquidating the complex of buildings. It appraised for about $1.8 million.
The older part of the complex — the main classroom section — was built in 1951. The property lines changed some after the flood of 1961.
Two independent title searches in preparation for a potential sale led to differing results regarding ownership when the school stopped using it.
“There’s two owners possible; the school or the city,” Pratt said.
There had been two previous offers from private property owners. One was for $100,000, but it was found the proposed buyer didn’t have access to financing.
Another was for only the most popular section of the complex, being the gym and hallway with offices that were more-recently constructed. A private developer would need those facilities in order to make money.
However, title searches showed that portion of the property, along with the football field and some other sections, would revert to the city when the school stopped using it, Pratt said.
That second offer also stagnated. It would be very difficult to sell to a private individual without being able to guarantee ownership, or to avoid potentially expensive litigation.
The majority of the complex was built with taxpayer money, so it was a matter of transfering the property from one government entity to another. Both entities in this case were owners.
In addition, the contract in which the city would pay the $50,000 fee to the district includes a provision that the school can still use the football field and practice facility free of charge for a minimum of five years.
All that basically means the property will still be used by the public after the transfer, which was considered the best use.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.