Betty Henson hits the gym at Anytime Fitness twice daily, walks two miles and eats healthy. Over the last two years, the soon to be 81 year old has shed over 100 pounds. She attributes much of her success to the employees at Anytime Fitness for being so helpful. Another factor that helped her reach her goal is the Silver Sneakers program. Many Medicare recipients and some private insurance companies receive a paid gym membership with their policies. The Silver Sneakers program also offers online workouts and fitness information that may be accessed from anywhere.
Betty’s goal was simple. “I just wanted to feel better, “ she states. Since she has lost the weight, her doctor has given her a clean bill of health.
Betty often helps others with the equipment at the gym. She has made the Top 12 list of members every month except for one since she joined.
