The Oct. 2nd meeting of the Woman’s Book Club was held in the Hearth Room of the First Christian Church. Hostesses were Jane Adair and Sue Brain.
The meeting was called to order by President Cathy Brandt. She introduced Buffalo National Park Ranger Lauren Ray who presented our program Leave No Trace, Outdoor Ethics. Lauren has been a ranger for 3 years. She invited us to visit her at her beautiful office at Steel Creek on the Buffalo.
Lauren presented and encouraged us to be respectful to other. That can be achieved by remembering the 7 principals of Leave No Trace. She used “ethics cards” to help us remember each Principal. She then gave each member a card listing these principals and explained each: #1 Plan Ahead and Prepare #2 Travel And Camp On Durable Surfaces #3 Dispose Of Waste Properly #4 Leave What Your Find #5 Minimize Campfire Impacts #6 Respect Wildlife #7 Be Considerate Of Other Visitors.
Our president led the members in the Pledge to the Flag,
The devotional “Leave the Choice to God ” was presented by Ruthie Sinor from “Trust in God Day by Day”, a book by Joyce Meyers.
The roll was called by Secretary Georgia McGill with 18 members present. The minutes from the Sept. meeting were read and approved as read.
Sue Curtis, treasurer, gave her report. It was approved as presented and filed for audit.
Ozark Arts Council Chairperson Vive Allen reported on the upcoming events at the Lyric. She reminded us to please consider joining Ozark Arts Council if we are not yet members.
Jane Adair, project chairperson, reminded us it is time to think of our Department of Human Service’s and Bikers Against Child Abuse Christmas project. Members bring books for children and they are presented to them at Christmas. Ginger Schoenenberger said she has money left from last year’s donations that she can use to purchase books. There is a need for us to bring books for the Young Children and the Young Adults. A motion was made that at the Nov. meeting members could bring a book and a donation for additional books. The motion was seconded and passed.
Sherry Bishop, membership chairperson, introduced our newest member Patricia Virnig.
Ginger Schoenenberger asked us to remember the Oct. Book Sale, the Oct. Movie Showings, and the Halloween Party. Children’s Programs and Adult Programs Information are listed on the website. Hours of Operation for the Library are Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday 9 a.m to 7 p.m.
Cathy Brandt thanked everyone for attending and reminded us of our Nov. 6 meeting. Following the reciting of the Club Collect and with no further business, the meeting was adjourned.
