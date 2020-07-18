Gunner Duck and his work as an author and illustrator will be celebrated on the square Saturday, Aug. 1 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The 7 year old began his publishing career when he was 5 when he wrote and illustrated his first book, “Ninja Puppy”. The kindergartner at Skyline Heights won 1st place in the AETN/PBS Kids Writers contest with his submission. As Gunner advanced into the first grade, he decided to write and illustrate a sequel titled “Ninja Puppy and the Donut Avalanche” and took 2nd place in the Arkansas AETN/PBS Kids Writers Contest.
Gunners creation went on to win 2nd place in the nation wide WJCT/PBS Kids Writers Contest.
Gunner, his friends, family and supportive members of the community will celebrate his literary accomplishments with a live reading “Ninja Puppy and the Donut Avalanche” along with a meet and greet/book signing at 11 a.m. Gunner has collaborated with the Sweet Bits donut truck to create the Ninja Puppy themed donut that will be available for purchase at the party.
Copies of both of Gunner’s books, Ninja Puppy T-shirts and tickets for donuts are now available for pre-order. To ensure availability, please reserve orders by July 20. For more details about the party or to reserve merchandise, please contact ninjapuppyco@yahoo.com or text 870-577-3163.
Everyone is invited to attend and celebrate this young author’s accomplishments and enjoy the Ninja Puppy series.
(0) comments
