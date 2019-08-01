Hello everyone,
Supplementing cattle is one of the most important decisions a producer can make. This not only figures into herd health but it is an additional cost for the producer to incur.
When deciding to supplement it should be an investment decision. This means that your decisions should be based on the idea that the investment should give you more money than what you invested.
One of the most common promotion tools for self-fed supplements is their effect on forage intake and digestibility. One of the most common statements is that additional protein in self-fed supplements is the increase in forage intake and digestibility.
The validity of this statement is dependent upon forage quality. Mature native grasses are known to be low in crude protein. This causes this type of forage to become less digestible due to the lack of CP available to the ruminant bacteria.
By supplementing crude protein in this situation the bacteria health increases and the forage digestibility increases. This increase in digestibility also increases the amount of forage consumed. A good way to see if a protein supplement is making a difference is to look for an increase in forage intake if no significant increase is noticed then a protein supplement is not needed.
There are some toxicity concerns with self-fed supplements. Many producers utilize salt as a limiter in self-fed supplements to prevent toxicity. Salt is a viable option when higher rates of supplement intake are needed. There is no maximum tolerable level for salt; however, salt toxicity may occur when salt-based, self-fed supplements are used and water intake is limited due to certain factors such as drought or freezing.
Liquid feeders and lick tubs are popular options for providing supplemental protein. The intake of these products can vary with forage quality but is usually reported at approximately 1 pound per day.
Mineral salts can be used to control intake of self-fed protein and TDN supplements. Salt is a very common intake limiter, and a common rule of thumb for using salt to limit intake is 0.1 pound of salt per 100 pounds of body weight.
Minerals and vitamins that might be otherwise offered in a free-choice mineral mix should be added because the plain white salt intake of the supplement may reduce consumption of free choice mineral mix. Other salts such as calcium chloride have been used to control intake of self-fed supplements.
Intake response can be variable with mineral salts and adjustments often have to be made to achieve the target intake. For more information on supplemental feeding please contact The Newton County Extension Office at (870) 446-2240. Thanks,
Adam Willis
Newton County Ag-Extension Agent-Staff Chair
