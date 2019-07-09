The most recent DWI police saturation in Harrison resulted in several DWI arrests. Read more
Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, at First Baptist Church in Jasper, with burial at Crossroads Cemetery, at D… Read more
Celebration of Life will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at First Baptist Church, Omaha, with burial at the Methodi… Read more
Service: 10 a.m. Monday, July 8, at Coffman Funeral Home in Jasper, with burial at Union Hill Cemetery; Visitati… Read more
Service: 10 a.m. Monday, July 8, at Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville, with interment at Georges Creek Ceme… Read more
Online Poll
Featured Property
Opinion
We’ve just celebrated America’s 243rd birthday, so it’s fitting that the Senate recently passed the annual authorization bill that helps ensur…
LITTLE ROCK – Today I’d like to talk about steps we took this week to deal with the damage from recent flooding. We also want to do all we can…
A retired Colonel in the Arkansas National Guard recently shared his frustration with missing the signs of mental health struggles among a for…
A rare video from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration captures the moment a wreckfish ambushes and swallows a whole shark.
Commented