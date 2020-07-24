Hello everyone,
The beef, pork, and chicken sectors have all been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak and the market disrupting response to it by both consumers and policy makers.
It is instructive to work through both short-run and long-run implications of the still-unfolding event because supply and especially, demand responses are likely to change over time. Perhaps the two most obvious short-run changes from the COVID-19 pandemic that have impacted the protein sector have been the massive sell-off in the stock market and panic buying of all types of meat products by consumers.
These events have led to opposing impacts on the market. The sharp decline in stock market value appeared to spill over directly into commodity futures. Live cattle futures, especially, seemed to follow the daily swings in the stock indexes.
Panic buying on the part of consumers has affected the entire protein sector. Beef, pork, and poultry production have been growing since well before COVID. The problem now arises with the ability of getting the labor force to get these animals processed and on the shelves for consumers.
There is only enough space to house these animals before slaughter and when that space is full prices drop as a result.
For more information on meet prices or any other COVID-19 questions contact The Newton County Extension Office at (870) 446-2240. Remember to check out our Facebook UAEX Newton County Extension Agriculture News. As always, The University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture is an equal opportunity/equal access/affirmative action institution.
Thanks,
Adam Willis
Newton County Ag-Extension Agent-Staff Chair
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.