The Boone County Conservation District (BCCD) is currently taking applications for the 319 Project in the Crooked Creek Watershed Portions of our county. This Project is a voluntary effort for landowners that provides financial assistance to install practices that conserve and improve soil and water resources while providing economic advantages.
Applicants must own land within the specified project area and agree to implement specific eligible conservation practices as part of a conservation plan which will protect water quality.
Cost share funds will be provided at a maximum of 40% of the total cost of practice implementation. In the next two year period, cost share will not exceed $7,500 per operator. Natural Resources Commission will administer the financial assistance.
The non-cost shared match (60%) may be met through the landowners’ labor and materials. Also, non-cost shared practices will be used as in-kind match.
BMPs for cost-share will be installed voluntarily and must be listed in the conservation plan.
Final inspections and a request for payment will be made to ANRC after the BMPs have been certified by the district technician or district conservationist. Receipts must be kept and turned in.
Interested in these practices, come by the Boone County Conservation District office located at 402 N. Walnut St, Ste. 125 or call (870) 741-8600 x.3.
Boone County Crooked Creek Watershed Project
Staff Report
