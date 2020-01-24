FAYETTEVILLE — Faculty and staff from the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture were honored Friday for work that included battling hunger, mentoring some of the Fayetteville campus’s most outstanding students and going above and beyond to support Arkansas’ land grant extension, research and teaching mission.
The annual Agriculture Awards are given by the Division of Agriculture and the Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences, which fulfill the land grant university mission in Arkansas. This year, the event was hosted in Fayetteville in the Don Tyson Center for Agricultural Sciences, the headquarters of the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station, the Division of Agriculture’s research arm. John W. White awards are named for the U of A System's first vice president for agriculture when the Division of Agriculture was made a statewide unit of the U of A System in 1959.
“These awards are an important moment for the Division of Agriculture and its faculty and staff,” said Mark Cochran, vice president-agriculture for the University of Arkansas System. “These honors are nominated and selected by peers – people who understand what constitutes excellence. That’s exactly what makes these awards so special: we are recognized by our own.”
Visit https://bit.ly/35BRvkw to see full summaries of each of the winners or download a PDF of the event program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.