RUSSELLVILLE — Ouachita and Ozark-St. Francis National Forests’ officials are encouraging homeowners and others in need of firewood for the winter season to visit their local ranger district offices to apply for a firewood permit.
Firewood permits for personal use are available in many areas of the Arkansas and Oklahoma forests. They are sold in cubic feet, but in simple terms, 100 cubic feet is roughly equivalent to three-fourths of a cord of wood. A cord is made up of tightly stacked wood measuring 4 feet high by 4 feet wide by 8 feet long. The $20 minimum permit fee allows an individual or a family to cut and remove approximately three or four cords of firewood, depending on the national forest. Permits are for specific areas identified by local Ranger Districts and are issued in limited numbers based on availability and accessibility.
In an effort to stop the spread of invasive species, such as the emerald ash borer and the imported fire ant, permit holders in Arkansas and Oklahoma must abide by their respective state’s regulations. The Arkansas State Plant Board advises that firewood should be bought and used locally to prevent the spread of pests. Additionally, the Oklahoma Forestry Service strongly advises that in general, no firewood should be brought from out of state into Oklahoma, nor should residents of Oklahoma move firewood more than 50 miles from its source within the state.
For more information about firewood rules, regulations, recommendations, and pests of concern, visit don’tmovefirewood.orgfor more information.
To identify firewood cutting areas on the National Forest, call the nearest Ranger District office for more information. The number for this area is (870) 446-5122.
