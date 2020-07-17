CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Bonnie Plants donated cabbage plants to the third grade students of Kelley Stretton at Western Grove Elementary two days before the schools closed due to COVID-19. Caleb Wheeler and Skipper Bright shared pictures of their cabbage plants with their teacher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.