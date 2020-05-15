The Newton County Farm Bureau Dairy Contest was held with the Newton County 4-H members in a little different fashion this year. Being together to do a tasting and presentation contest was not an option for the contest, so the 4-H members submitted their recipe for judging.
The dairy contest is a competition sponsored by the local Farm Bureau that county 4-H members can participate in and be creative. The members had to use dairy in the recipe and they had to change or make the recipe their own.
If you would like a copy of the winners’ recipes, contact mhorton@uaex.edu or call the Extension office at 446-2240.
