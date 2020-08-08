The Boone County Extension Homemakers met July 14 at 9 a.m. There were 9 members present—Carter, Anne Brisco, Marilyn Scroggins, Nancy Sharp, Virginia Cantrell, Doris Pennington, Ruth Peters, Carolyn Gatlin, Suzy Hall and Agent Tamara Allen. Brisco gave the treasurer’s report Income this year was from sales of pecans, RADA knives, 3 Preserving cookbooks, and the Country store at the fairs. Twelve crock pots were bought for drug court. The CD was renewed for 2 years at 1.3%. The state meeting date has been changed. Allen will cancel reservations since members planning to go have said they are not going. The state wants to increase club fees by $1. Allen told corrections in new EHC yearbook. This book will go thru July 2021 – the next book will be for 2 years. Carroll county has cancelled the August Tri-county meeting that they were going to host. All yearly reports need to be turned in, a list of all county EHC members are listed in the new book. Dorothy Leelman will be celebrating being an EHC member for 77 years this year. Volunteer work hours only have to be turned in at the end of the EHC year. Hours can be counted if someone not in a club makes masks. Pennington said 81 pounds of canned goods were taken to Share and Care last Christmas. These had been placed around the
courthouse Christmas tree. The next Tri-county meeting will be planned for Jan. 2021 and will be hosted by Boone County. Hall will be over the Creative Arts at the District fair. There will be no country store at the Boone
county fair. The kitchen won’t be open and a limit of 10 items per person entering items at the fair. No baked goods. Word will need to get out to the public that you will need to go to the county office for entry labels. The office is 1800 Extension Lane. Phone number is 741-6168. Clubs no longer collect pennies for 3rd world countries to buy sewing machines and dig water wells. Now the state project is for a program called a Million
Meals for Arkansas residents. Dimes can be collected in small water bottles. A bottle will hold
about $60 in dimes.
