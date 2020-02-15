Our first meeting of 2020 was held on Thursday, Feb. 6 and was called to order by Alan Gregory at 6 p.m, with 19 members, 3 Trainees and Mike McClintock, County Extension Agent, in attendance. Refreshments were provided prior to the meeting.
Alan gave a brief description of how the programs will be handled this year. Individual Master Gardeners will be presenting rather than bringing someone outside of our group. He then introduced Terri Gregory who presented on plants that can be toxic to your pets. She gave out a quiz, with the names of several plants that are toxic to pets. She also mentioned a few of the symptoms that may indicate your pet has consumed a toxic substance. These include excessive drooling, unsteady on their feet, shaking and even convulsions.
President Olena Cooper then asked the Mentors of the Trainees present to introduce their Trainee and how they planned to interact with them upon the completion of the course and becoming a Master Gardener. Introduced were Krystal Estrella, Trainee with Mentor Beverly Hefley; Christine Parks, Trainee with Mentor, Olena Cooper; and, Sue Carper, Trainee with Mentor, Terri Gregory. We also have a new member who transferred from Colorado, Cori Hopingardner. Terri Shekels agreed to become her Mentor.
There are two other Trainees who were not present, Vance Smith and Matthew Bolonsky.
Melinda Hamilton then gave the Treasurer's report and collected the annual dues.
Linda Mann then spoke on the importance of recording all hours worked, not just those that are required. Each hour worked has a dollar value, which results in more funding for the Extension Service and the Master Gardeners in return. She stated that she had written instructions for the Trainees on how to go to the proper website to record their hours. She also had prepared sheets on which to record hours prior to recording on line. Copies of these were also given to anyone who requested a copy.
Alan mentioned that we have a Facebook Page which he maintains and to which other members frequently contribute information. Be sure to “Like” the Boone County Master Gardeners in Arkansas as there are other states with the same-named county!
Olena asked that everyone please keep Ruth Beeler in their thoughts and prayers since the sudden death of her husband. As our Past President, she was instrumental in the progress of our group in the last two years.
Olena also mentioned that there is a great deal of information on the UAEX website, and numerous articles in the Yard & Garden section filled with current information, and if read, you can record it as education time.
Olena stated that the Board wants to have several Field Trips this year. Linda Mann read a list of places to consider including Hoge Greenhouses at the College of the Ozarks; the Botanical Gardens in Springfield, Missouri; Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds, Mansfield, Missouri; Persimmon Hill Blueberry Farm, Lampe, Missouri; Dogwood Canyon, Missouri; and, Botanical Gardens, Fayetteville, Arkansas. Linda will get back with suggested dates for potential field trips.
Olena stated that the Board has chosen June 13 for the Summer Potluck, which will be held at the Extension Office, time to be decided later.
Mike McClintock reviewed the regulations for obtaining donations, raffles, etc. He then mentioned that now is the time to take soil samples, and gave instructions on how this is to be done. This is a free service in Arkansas. He will be sending in samples on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, rather than once a week as before. Also, he stated that now through mid-March is the time to prune trees, shrubs, roses, etc. He cautioned against a non-registered person suggesting how to chemically treat lawns, as damage can be done with inaccurate knowledge. Pre-emergent can be used at this time of year.
A drawing was held for the Door Prize, with Alan Gregory winning. Two other prizes of horticultural books were given out, with Susan Timbrook winner of one, and Trainee Christine Parks the other.
There being no further business, the first monthly meeting of the Boone County Master Gardeners dismissed at 7:05 p.m.
Our next meeting will be held on Thursday, March 5 at St. John’s Episcopal Church, refreshments at 5:30 p.m. meeting at 6 p.m. The program will be on “Growing Onions”. Our meetings are open to the public, come learn about gardening!
