The GFWC Twentieth Century Club met Feb. 6 at the home of Carolyn Harp. Co-hosting with Carolyn were Nancy Seal, Susan Duren and Phyllis Waters serving refreshments prior to the meeting.
President Gresham called the business meeting to order and Vice President Linda Mathis led the Club in the Pledge of Allegiance. Phyllis Benton, acting as Secretary for Dana Snawder, called the roll with the members to answer with their favorite kind of cake. There were 21 in attendance with 14 absent. President Gresham thanked the co-hostesses.
The minutes of the Jan. 2 meeting, having been distributed by email, were approved as written. Treasurer Diana Ezell gave her report and it will be filed for audit.
Linda Mathis, Art Chairman, reported that the teachers are busy with the assignments for the children’s art works. The art is scheduled to be picked up on Friday, Feb. 21. The date scheduled for the art awards is Tuesday, April 28, at the Lyric Theater.
Carolyn Harp, Conservation Chairman, reported a tentative field trip will be planned later this spring to the Henry B Koen Interpretive Trail in Jasper. This trail is very accessible for our members.
Education Chairman Jane Adair announced the Read Across America initiative and asked for volunteers to read to preschoolers on Monday, March 2 – Dr. Seuss Day. She also reported that scholarship applications will be due soon and thus far we have none submitted.
In Kay Hodnett’s absence, Gwen announced that our ESO report was filed with 759 books read and 51 hours of reading to others.
Public Issues Co-Chairman Nancy Seal said there was no report, but assured the Club that she and Susan Duren are continuing to research the cemetery plot accuracy.
Sherry Bishop, Chairman of International Outreach, spoke on the Shot @ Life Program with GFWC International. According to the GFWC website, “Shot@Life, a United Nations Foundation’s campaign, seeks to educate, connect, and empower Americans to champion vaccines in order to save children in developing countries. Every 20 seconds, a child dies of a vaccine-preventable disease like pneumonia, diarrhea, measles, and polio. You can help save a child’s life by encouraging, learning about, advocating for, and donating vaccines.” The refreshments at today’s meeting were served in shot glasses. The reception table was decorated with first aid, nursing, medical supplies. A very special quilted piece made by Susan Duren with this theme was auctioned off among the members.
Fundraising Chairman Lonna Sprenger reported a potential date for the spring salad luncheon fundraiser. She indicated that it was successful but laborious. A motion was made by Pat Kennedy and seconded by Carlene Morris to continue the salad luncheon. This motion did not pass. There will not be a luncheon this year.
Phyllis Benton, Membership Chairman, reported our Club is at full membership of 35.
Phyllis Benton, Newsletter Chairman, reported that the next newsletter will be printed and mailed this month.
For New Business, President Gresham appointed Phyllis Benton, Jane Adair, Lonna Sprenger, and Wilma Pollock as the Nominating Committee for a slate of officers for the 2020-2022 administration. The slate is to be presented at the March meeting.
In further business, President Gresham announced that President Elect Connie Cloinger of GFWC Arkansas had sent out a request to all the Clubs for volunteers for State officers and committees. Also, President Gresham reported that she responded to GFWC Arkansas President Dr. Diana Glaze with our participation in the Seven Grand Initiatives being 8 trees planted, 12 books read, one project for women in the military (flags in cemetery).
Our next meeting will be at Kay Hodnett’s home March 5 with refreshments at 12:30 p.m. and the meeting at 1 p.m. Hostesses are Kay Hodnett, Glenda Curtis, LeAnn Johnson, and Patricia Virnig. The program will be provided by Education Chairman Jane Adair.
With no further business, Vice President Linda Mathis led the Club in the Collect and the meeting was adjourned.
Sherry Bishop gave us a wonderful and informative slide presentation of her trip in 2011 to the Galapagos Islands.
