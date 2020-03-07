Harrison High School students received top honors at the recent State DECA competition. Harrison DECA members earned two first place awards, three second place awards, one third place awards, and four finalist awards. The Arkansas State DECA conference was held at the Marriott Hotel in Little Rock, Feb. 26-27.
The conference was designed to promote leadership skills and develop essential competencies needed in preparing for marketing, management, and entrepreneurial careers. The 500 students in attendance competed in occupational areas by taking a comprehensive written exam and demonstrating their creativity and problem solving skills through role-playing situations. The top six students in each event were called to the stage and of these the top three winners were presented with plaques.
Harrison's first place winners were Bailey Brown and Darenda James for the Entrepreneurship Innovation Plan. Harrison’s second place winners were Erin Lundgren for the Accounting Applications event and Andrea Byrd and Tori Hudson for the Financial Services Management Team event. Harrison’s third place award went to Payton Day for the Entrepreneurship Individual Series event.
Finalist awards went to William Gray for the Sports and Entertainment Marketing event, Donnie Armstrong and Ethan Bell for the Business Law and Ethics Team Decision Making event, and Grace Neeley for the Hospitality and Tourism Marketing event.
DECA is an international career and technical student organization with more than 228,000 members in all U.S. states and territories as well Canada, China, Germany, Mexico, and Spain. DECA prepares emerging entrepreneurs and leaders for careers in marketing, management, finance, and hospitality.
