Legacy Hospice is holding a Home for the Holidays bedding drive. They are in need of donations of twin size sheets, blankets and pillows for Hospice House patients.
From now until Nov. 13, donations may be dropped off at 702 North Main Street in Harrison. Donations must be new and sized to fit a hospital bed. For more information call 870-743-6996.
