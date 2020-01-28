to Learn Basics of Biomedical Commercialization
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas clinicians, researchers and postdoctoral students are invited to attend a free course teaching the fundamentals of biomedical commercialization April 3 – May 1.
The fastPACE course is designed for the busy medical academician with an early-stage project. It blends in-person and online education to help faculty, researchers and clinicians learn the basics of bringing their scientific discoveries to market and prepare a successful business case for funding and developing partnerships.
The deadline for registering is March 15. Applications may be submitted at: https://bioventures.uams.edu/fastpace/.
The course is offered by BioVentures and the UAMS Translational Research Institute. It was developed by FastForward Medical Innovations at the University of Michigan.
As a project-based course, participants must enroll with at least one other team member but may enroll their entire team of collaborators, including students. The course features an expert interdisciplinary team from academia and industry. Project teams are divided into educational tracks and assigned a teaching team member to maximize their mentorship opportunities.
More than 70 project teams have graduated from fastPACE and used their experience to secure additional funding, find collaborators, submit publications and conduct additional research.
UAMS’ Marie Burdine, Ph.D., a graduate of the course, said it taught her the process for commercializing her research team’s idea.
“We didn’t know the channels to take, what the patent process was like or if this was even a good idea,” Burdine said. “We learned how to do market research and got great feedback on how to target more people to generate more revenue.”
“During our first two fastPACE courses, participants learned how to develop a successful business case to secure funding and attract collaborators,” said Nancy Gray, Ph.D., BioVentures director. “They also were able to determine the commercial viability of their innovation and use the course to expand their network of innovation partners. We’re looking forward to building on that success again in 2020.”
