Harrison High School will be hosting Spring Parent Teacher Conferences on Thursday, Feb. 6 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
During this time, two programs will be held in the library: Navigating FAFSA and Opportunities at North Arkansas Community College. Students and parents are encouraged to attend these programs together.
Counselors and North Arkansas Community College representatives will be available to assist seniors complete the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) application. The application process requires previous year (2018) tax statements. The statements may be brought to the meeting or you can link the IRS website to the FAFSA application. To learn more about the FAFSA process before the meeting, you can check the following website: https://fafsa.ed.gov/ The FAFSA application needs to be completed in order for students (and schools) to determine if they qualify for the Arkansas Challenge Scholarship, federal student grants, and student loans
The 2nd program will be Opportunities at North Arkansas Community College. Representatives from North Arkansas Community College will be in the media center during the conference. They will be able to answer questions about concurrent credit opportunities, transferability of classes and other educational experiences for concurrent students. High school students at all grade levels have the opportunity to benefit from these programs that offers college credit for courses taken while in high school. Students who are interested in attending a concurrent class in the spring are encouraged to talk to one of the representatives."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.