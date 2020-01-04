Welcome to the New Year! If you are still looking for a resolution for 2020, we encourage you to put reading more on your list. Reading regularly has many benefits, including mental stimulation, reducing stress, increasing your vocabulary, making you a better problem solver and more.
Whether you want to explore a new world in a fantasy book, solve a mystery, learn from history or get help with self-improvement, the library has a book for you. Non-fiction titles on everything from managing your money or time to healthier cooking, relationships and careers can help you achieve those New Year’s goals.
We will be hosting a Roaring 20’s New Year’s Party on Tuesday, January 7, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The party is open for all ages. The Children’s Department is busy planning 1920s themed games, activities and snacks for this program, so mark your calendar to join in on the fun! Dressing up is encouraged. Drop in anytime between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. for the party.
The Children’s and Youth Department are trying out new schedules for 2020. After-school programs for those ages 6-12 years old are moving to Tuesdays from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Young adult programs will be held on Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Young adult programs are recommended for ages 12-18.
On Wednesday, Jan. 8, young adults ages 12-18 are invited to join us at 4 p.m. to find a new hobby. The team will explore new activities and ideas to help you find a new hobby in the New Year.
Family Movie Night at the library will be on Thursday, Jan. 9. We will be kicking off the year with a practically perfect adventure with Mary Poppins. The magic of Mary Poppins returns starts at 5:15 p.m. Popcorn will be provided and all ages are welcome.
For the little ones, Story Time and Toddle Time with Miss Irene start back up on Jan. 8 and 9. We invite you to start your little ones off in 2020 with fun at the library. Story Time for ages 3-5 years is held on Wednesdays at 10 a.m., while Toddle Time for ages 0-3 years is held on Thursdays at 10 a.m. Both programs include a story, activity and a craft.
The Boone County Library team invites you to join us for a program in 2020 and learn all about what your local library has to offer!
