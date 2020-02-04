The Boone County Library will host “Battling for the Buffalo: Controlling the Fate of the Ozarks’s Rivers” with
Dr. Brooks Blevins from Missouri State University. The presentation will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 25 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
The fight to preserve free-flowing rivers is often portrayed as a battle between the proponents of dams on one side and environmentalists on the other. But in “Battling for the Buffalo”, Blevins explores the creation of national river systems in the Ozarks from the perspective of the landowners who found themselves caught in the middle of this battle.
A native of the Arkansas Ozarks, Brooks Blevins is the Noel Boyd Professor of Ozarks Studies at Missouri State University. He is the author or editor of nine books, including A History of the Ozarks, Volume 1: The Old Ozarks (on the pre-Civil War period) and A History of the Ozarks, Volume 2: The Conflicted Ozarks (on the Civil War era.)
(0) comments
