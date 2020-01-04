The North Arkansas Partnership for Health Education, Inc. will host the 20th Annual Nurse Educator Institute from April 14 to April 17 at the Chateau on the Lake Resort in Branson, Missouri. The conference is for educators at all levels of nursing education, including those teaching in ADN, BSN, Diploma, PA and CNA programs. Clinical nurse educators, staff development and other skilled health professionals will gain valuable information to apply to practice. Nursing students are welcome to attend Barb Bancroft’s session on Friday, April 17.
The registration deadline for the event is April 1, 2020. Nursing contact hours will be earned for attendance.
Distinguished speakers include Barb Bancroft, RN, MSN, PNP; Phillip Dickison, PhD, RN, NCBSN, Chief Officer; Loretta Manning, MSN, RN, GNP; Marilyn H. Oermann, PhD, RN, ANEF, FAAN; along with additional speakers.
For more information and registration contact Deanne A. Blach, Conference Chair and Primary Nurse Planner at (870) 715-7508 or deanneblach@deanneblack.com; Monica Speak, Conference Registration Coordinator (870) 577-5325 or monica@deanneblach.com; or Billie Reed, Executive Director NAPHE, Inc. at (870) 391-3366 or billie.reed@northark.edu. Register by Feb. 1, 2020 for an early bird discount.
NAPHE will hold their 6th annual Pediatric and School Nurse Conference July 27 and 28, 2020.
The organization is also offering continuing education through a partnership with Elite Healthcare. Through this partnership, healthcare professionals gain access to a large library of peer reviewed accredited continuing education courses at a 20% discount. Upon registration students will have 24/7 access for twelve months so that you can earn CE credit on your time at your pace. All courses are developed by recognized experts in their field and take a scientific, evidence based approach. There are many diverse course offerings in Nursing, Social Work, Massage Therapy, Counseling, Pharmacy and Psychology. Visit www.northark.edu/naphe for more information.
