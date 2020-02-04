Wi-Fi hotspots are now available to check out at the libraries in Berryville,
Eureka Springs, and Green Forest. Wi-Fi hotspots are devices you can use to connect a mobile-
enabled device, such as a laptop, smartphone, or tablet, to the Internet. The hotspot is portable,
so you can connect your device almost wherever you are.
Reliable high-speed internet access is critical to completing many tasks of daily life these days.
From job applications to school assignments to business loan paperwork, institutions are
requiring people to go online to access information and tap into opportunities. Recent reports
show that 25% of Americans do not have access to broadband - an internet connection fast
enough to stream video. Less than half of households living on under $20,000 a year are
connected. This has created a digital divide across the country with those who have computers
and high-speed internet at a considerable advantage to those who do not.
In 2019, Arkansas was ranked 48 out of 50 in terms of connectivity by the Federal
Communications Commission. Last May Governor Hutchinson released his Arkansas State
Broadband Plan with a goal of delivering internet service with download speeds of at least 25
mbps and upload speeds of at least 3 mbps in all Arkansas communities with populations over
500 people by the year 2022. But given the resources this will require, especially in more rural
areas, it has been acknowledged this will be a challenge. Berryville Library Director Julie Hall
reports, “I pay quite a bit to Windstream for home internet service and I am lucky to get a
download speed above 2 mbps.” She lives in rural Carroll County.
Bridging the digital divide and providing people free access to computers, printers and internet
service at the libraries has long been a priority for the Carroll and Madison Library System.
“High-speed Internet access, economic development, and quality of life all go together these
days,” said Nancy Wood, president of the Carroll County Library Board. “The libraries are
committed to providing the citizens of Carroll County with the information and resources they
need to improve and enjoy their lives. In this day and age, hotspots are part of this equation.”
Starting in February, 15 T-Mobile hotspots will be available to borrow – 5 at each of the libraries
in Berryville, Eureka Springs, and Green Forest. You must be over 18 and have a Carroll and
Madison Public Library card with less than $10 of fines or fees to check out a hotspot. Hotspots
will check out for seven days.
The libraries are able to provide these hotspots as a pilot project this year. A government contract
rate available to libraries in Arkansas made the purchase of 15 unlimited data plans possible and,
as part of the pilot, the libraries will not replace lost or damaged devices this year. At the end of
the year the cost of equipment and data will be assessed to determine if this is a service the
libraries can sustain in a cost-effective manner for the long term.
“High speed data no matter where you live, that’s what we are hoping to provide!” said April
Griffith, Eureka Springs Carnegie Public Library Director. For information about how you can
reserve a hotspot, call your local library.
