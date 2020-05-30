Greetings from Capps. Last week was busy, beginning with the viewing Tuesday evening and then the memorial service on Wednesday morning for sister Teresa Reed, Pastor Eddie's wife from Capps Full Gospel Church. He and his son, William, did the service and it was very meaningful. Several people sang songs that she liked and there was an abundance of pink flowers. Please continue to keep the family in prayer. On Friday, my cousin left for Colorado after a 2 week visit. He had been 4 months in the Arizona wilderness before coming here, about as social distanced as you can get. His girlfriend, Natalja , who is a licensed massage therapist, gave us each an hour long deep tissue massage, heavenly. Another black snake met an untimely end after making a run at eggs in our chicken coop. I've been clearing brush around the barnyard so I'll have a bit of a buffer. Capps Batavia had a fire call on Terrapin Creek road last week, gas leak backup but no fire. I found out how warm it gets in PPE in 80 degree weather, good training as we used to say in the military. It is good to be back at church again, nice to hear it's an essential service, although it goes without saying. As the weather warms up, have a safe and enjoyable summer, hopefully friends and family can reconnect after a long period of relative (no pun intended) isolation. Blessings to you and yours, Doug
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.