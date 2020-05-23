Greetings from Capps. The Old Farmers Almanac was spot-on this year, predicting cooler and wetter weather through spring. Mud season can't end soon enough for me. Plenty of folks need to get their hay cut and baled also so some dryer and warmer weather will be a Godsend. It is with a heavy heart that I convey the passing of sister Teresa Reed a week ago Thursday night. I had just seen her the Sunday prior, which was the first week of services resuming since mid-March. Please keep Pastor Eddie and the family in your prayers, she'll be sorely missed by her Capps Full Gospel family, she was a blessing to so many people. Her memorial service was Wednesday at the church in Capps. I went to the Townhouse Café last Friday morning but none of my coffee buddies showed up. The staff did a nice remodel job while closed up. Last Friday and Saturday we finished up our PPE (everyone knows what that is now) training at Capps Batavia Fire. It was very intense and special thanks to Freidas, Jamison, Clay and the rest of volunteers who helped put it on, it was definitely top notch. Since I was there Saturday, I didn't get a chance to visit the Homesteaders Swap Meet up the road from the firehouse. Hopefully some folks checked it out and found things they were looking for. Until next time, keep looking up and God bless, Doug
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.