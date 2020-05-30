Veterans of Foreign Wars, Lead Hill Post 10417 Commander John Hall, Auxiliary President Edna Gardner missed everyone since so much was cancelled this year on Memorial Day weekend. They missed not having a ceremony to honor our Veterans and appreciate everyone who put The Flags up and in the cemeteries around town.
Condolences go out to Donnie Walton and family on the passing of his wife Bonnie Tuesday, May 19. Even though I hadn’t seen her in some time, I could always count on Bonnie’s sense of humor to cheer me up. Condolences may be left at www.Diamond-StateCremation.com.
So sad to hear that John Blizzard passed away on May 6. John celebrated his 100th Birthday with friends and family on Dec. 28. He lived an amazing life and shared stories from time in WWII to his love of golf and many adventures. He was an inspiration to all of us lucky enough to have him cross our paths. His obituary in the Harrison Times May 13. Bonnie Richie shared that Freddie Croswhite died April 28 in Yakima, Washington. His obituary read that he died from complications of living a long, rewarding and loving life. He was ninety years old. Fred was born in Lead Hill. After graduating high school, several of his hometown friends joined the US Army. Fred and companion Francis Seeley served in Japan and Korea, volunteering for combat duty serving in Korea for 18 months. Later he followed his family to Yakima resigning from the Army and enlisting in WA Army National Guard as a full time employee. He became Battery First Sergeant for the 146th Artillery Battery. Fred ended his career as a Chief Warrant Officer with the 181st Support Battalion, 81st Infantry Brigade, based in Seattle. Complete Obituary at Valley Hills Funeral Home & Crematory, Yakima WA.
Today, Saturday, a Rabies Clinic takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Diamond City Community Center, 232 W. Grand Ave, sponsored by Ozark Homeward Bound. A 3 year Rabies Vaccine, $15; Canine & Feline Distemper, $10 and Canine Bordetella $10. Tim Addis, DVM will administer vaccines. Donations of dog and cat food and or kitty litter will be greatly appreciated. Questions? Contact Homeward Bound President Lynda Daniel, President, 870-741-1055
Happy Birthday to Megan Nutter, June 2; Phyliss Nay, May 26; Brenda Lawrence, June 4; John Hall, June 5; Joan Payne and Allison (Farrar) Kuhs both on June 7.
Happy 53rd wedding anniversary to Janis and Joe Gibson, June 4, Happy Anniversary to lJimmie and Billie Markel June 4 , Ademar and Jimmy Lou Nuessner June 5th, Bud and Val Dalton June 6 , Leland and Brenda Hutcheson June 7, Jerry and Krissy Stapleton June 9
June 5 and 6 The Broken Vessel Resale Shop will have free days outside (weather permitting) . Please consider a donation for our Back to School Event to purchase new socks and underwear. Also you can make a monetary donation at the shop. Questions? 870-577-0373
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.